Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s results

As Credit Services companies, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.18 N/A 0.48 13.22 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.26 shows that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, FlexShopper Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 109.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 109.2. The Current Ratio of rival FlexShopper Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FlexShopper Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 23.15% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.5. Competitively the consensus target price of FlexShopper Inc. is $3, which is potential 69.49% upside. Based on the data given earlier, FlexShopper Inc. is looking more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than FlexShopper Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats FlexShopper Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.