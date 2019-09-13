Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s results

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.49 N/A 0.48 13.22 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.98 N/A 1.24 3.80

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 19.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.