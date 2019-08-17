Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s results

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 64 9.12 N/A 1.48 57.62 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.04 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Manhattan Associates Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Zendesk Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Manhattan Associates Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s upside potential is 14.83% at a $96 average price target. Competitively Zendesk Inc. has a consensus price target of $92, with potential upside of 20.58%. The results provided earlier shows that Zendesk Inc. appears more favorable than Manhattan Associates Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.8%. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.