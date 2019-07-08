Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 57 7.88 N/A 1.57 41.33 Twilio Inc. 121 23.49 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Manhattan Associates Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. Its rival Twilio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.89 consensus price target and a 9.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Associates Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.2% respectively. 1.1% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Twilio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.