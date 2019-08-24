Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s results

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 66 9.14 N/A 1.48 57.62 RingCentral Inc. 116 15.07 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manhattan Associates Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Manhattan Associates Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Manhattan Associates Inc. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, RingCentral Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Associates Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, and a 14.59% upside potential. Competitively RingCentral Inc. has a consensus price target of $132.43, with potential downside of -6.41%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Manhattan Associates Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats RingCentral Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.