Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s results

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 83 3.71 63.81M 1.48 57.62 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.35 26.53M 0.43 21.18

Demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Manhattan Associates Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 77,289,244.19% 65.6% 29% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 289,628,820.96% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Manhattan Associates Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s upside potential is 16.99% at a $96 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.