Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 63 9.29 N/A 1.48 57.62 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.27 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Manhattan Associates Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. About 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.