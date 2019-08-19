Reviewing Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 64 9.12 N/A 1.48 57.62 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.25 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Manhattan Associates Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Manhattan Associates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.83% and an $96 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $52, which is potential 2.69% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Manhattan Associates Inc. appears more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.