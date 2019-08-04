Reviewing Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)’s and Its Competitors results

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.30% 19.20% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. N/A 15 1.40 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.67%. Based on the results given earlier, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.