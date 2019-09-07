Reviewing Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)’s and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s results

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 12 0.14 N/A 4.64 1.40 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 7.60 N/A 1.27 8.81

In table 1 we can see Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mammoth Energy Services Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is currently more affordable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 12.7%. 0.2% are Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.