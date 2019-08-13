Reviewing MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Business Software & Services company, MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MAM Software Group Inc. has 45.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MAM Software Group Inc. has 20.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MAM Software Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25.00% 11.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MAM Software Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. N/A 9 33.29 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

MAM Software Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.59 3.37 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 22.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MAM Software Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

MAM Software Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. MAM Software Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that MAM Software Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

MAM Software Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MAM Software Group Inc.’s peers beat MAM Software Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.