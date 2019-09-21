Reviewing MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 10 4.08 N/A 0.32 33.29 EVERTEC Inc. 31 4.90 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 demonstrates MAM Software Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EVERTEC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MAM Software Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MAM Software Group Inc. is presently more expensive than EVERTEC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

MAM Software Group Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, EVERTEC Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. Its rival EVERTEC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. EVERTEC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MAM Software Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MAM Software Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.12, and a 0.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. has stronger performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MAM Software Group Inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.