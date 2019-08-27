Reviewing MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS)’s and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s results

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.64 N/A 0.32 33.29 Anaplan Inc. 45 28.94 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MAM Software Group Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MAM Software Group Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. Its rival Anaplan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Anaplan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anaplan Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Anaplan Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential downside is -15.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares and 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares. 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Anaplan Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. has weaker performance than Anaplan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Anaplan Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.