Reviewing Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.98 N/A 1.25 16.99 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.27 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WVS Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Malvern Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.4 beta means Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, WVS Financial Corp. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 23.1%. 2.4% are Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 25.68% are WVS Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WVS Financial Corp.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.