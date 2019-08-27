Reviewing Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. has 62.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Malvern Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.20% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Malvern Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. N/A 21 16.99 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Malvern Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Malvern Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

The competitors have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Malvern Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. Competitively, Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Malvern Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.