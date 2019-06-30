Reviewing Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s results

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 20 6.12 N/A 1.25 16.16 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.52 N/A 1.07 14.04

Table 1 highlights Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is $15.5, which is potential 0.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.7% and 78.3%. 2.4% are Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -5.61% -2.84% -3.49% 3.54% -17.55% 2.38% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.