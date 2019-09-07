Reviewing Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.95 N/A 1.25 16.99 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta means Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 70.5%. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Malvern Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.