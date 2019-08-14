Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

We are comparing Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.46 N/A 0.18 53.22 Telaria Inc. 7 6.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Majesco and Telaria Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Majesco is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Majesco is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Majesco and Telaria Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 11.52% and its consensus price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Majesco shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% are Majesco’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Majesco was less bullish than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Majesco beats on 6 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.