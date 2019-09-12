Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.76 N/A 0.18 53.22 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 75.49% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has bigger growth than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Majesco beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.