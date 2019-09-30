Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 70.80M -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Majesco and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Majesco and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 86,754,176.61% 11.4% 6% One Horizon Group Inc. 20,056,657,223.80% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta indicates that Majesco is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, One Horizon Group Inc. has beta of 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Majesco’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor One Horizon Group Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Majesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Majesco and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 8.7%. Majesco’s share held by insiders are 70.6%. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats on 6 of the 10 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.