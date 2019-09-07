Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s results

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.56 N/A 0.18 53.22 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Majesco and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Majesco and Linx S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Majesco shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Majesco’s share held by insiders are 70.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats Linx S.A. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.