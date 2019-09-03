Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s results

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.52 N/A 0.18 53.22 Instructure Inc. 43 6.40 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Majesco and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Majesco and Instructure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk & Volatility

Majesco has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco are 2 and 2. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Majesco’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Majesco and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Instructure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 consensus target price and a 35.40% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Majesco shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. 70.6% are Majesco’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Majesco beats on 6 of the 9 factors Instructure Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.