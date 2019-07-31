Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

We are comparing Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.90 N/A 0.18 45.20 Domo Inc. 33 5.28 N/A -5.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Majesco and Domo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Majesco and Domo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2% Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Majesco is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Domo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Domo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

Majesco and Domo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Domo Inc. has a consensus price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 42.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Majesco shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 82.8% of Majesco shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Domo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83% Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45%

For the past year Majesco was less bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Domo Inc. beats Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.