Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22 Commvault Systems Inc. 44 3.42 41.63M 0.07 688.48

Table 1 demonstrates Majesco and Commvault Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Commvault Systems Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Majesco. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Majesco’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Commvault Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 86,650,774.73% 11.4% 6% Commvault Systems Inc. 95,306,776.56% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Majesco has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Majesco is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Commvault Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Majesco shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned 70.6% of Majesco shares. Comparatively, 8.3% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.