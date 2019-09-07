Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.56 N/A 0.18 53.22 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.42 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Majesco. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Majesco’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Majesco and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

Majesco has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Majesco is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Majesco is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Majesco and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $63, while its potential downside is -10.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 91.2% respectively. 70.6% are Majesco’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Majesco on 9 of the 11 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.