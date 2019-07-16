Reviewing Majesco (MJCO)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.94 N/A 0.18 45.20 Aware Inc. 4 4.07 N/A 0.09 35.89

Table 1 highlights Majesco and Aware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aware Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Majesco. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Majesco’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Majesco and Aware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Majesco has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aware Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Majesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.3% of Majesco shares and 32.1% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 82.8% of Majesco’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aware Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.