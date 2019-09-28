Reviewing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s results

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 1.42 61.42M -6.18 0.00 Unico American Corporation 6 0.00 1.66M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Unico American Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 10,450,910,328.40% 0% 0% Unico American Corporation 27,712,854.76% -2.9% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Unico American Corporation’s 146.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares and 19% of Unico American Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Unico American Corporation has 59.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. was more bearish than Unico American Corporation.

Summary

Maiden Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unico American Corporation.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.