Reviewing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -5.74 0.00 Mercury General Corporation 54 0.98 N/A 3.12 17.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -131.8% -9% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Mercury General Corporation on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $1, and a 76.99% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares and 48.9% of Mercury General Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -1.87% -13.04% -47.56% -80.48% -91.36% -58.36% Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mercury General Corporation beats Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.