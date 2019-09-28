Reviewing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 1.42 61.42M -6.18 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 0.00 11.92M -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 10,450,910,328.40% 0% 0% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 440,877,316.27% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. In other hand, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has beta of -0.21 which is 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has 11.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.