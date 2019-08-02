Reviewing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s results

This is a contrast between Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 58 1.03 N/A 0.41 154.54

In table 1 we can see Maiden Holdings Ltd. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 59.21% for Maiden Holdings Ltd. with average price target of $1. Meanwhile, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s average price target is $65, while its potential upside is 3.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Maiden Holdings Ltd. seems more appealing than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maiden Holdings Ltd. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 92.1% respectively. About 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. has -70% weaker performance while AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 23.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.