Reviewing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s results

Both Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 35 2.68 N/A 2.47 15.66

Table 1 highlights Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Maiden Holdings Ltd. is $1, with potential upside of 81.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is $42.5, which is potential 2.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Maiden Holdings Ltd. appears more favorable than Arch Capital Group Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 91.3% respectively. About 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Arch Capital Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.