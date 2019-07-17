Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.53 N/A 1.74 7.14 VOC Energy Trust 5 7.29 N/A 0.71 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VOC Energy Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is presently more affordable than VOC Energy Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential is 42.92% at a $15.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 9 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.