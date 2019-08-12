Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.39 N/A 1.74 6.44 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.10 N/A 1.47 1.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. VAALCO Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, VAALCO Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 52.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.