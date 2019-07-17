Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.54 N/A 1.74 7.14 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59

In table 1 we can see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Suncor Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Suncor Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 42.52% and an $15.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Suncor Energy Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.