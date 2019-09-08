Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s results

Since Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.35 N/A 1.74 6.44 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has an average target price of $14.8, and a 43.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.