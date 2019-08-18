Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.42 N/A 1.74 6.44 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.37 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, New Concept Energy Inc. which has a 21.9 Current Ratio and a 21.9 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 50.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.