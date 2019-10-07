Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 11 -1.74 120.72M 1.74 6.44 MV Oil Trust 7 0.00 7.63M 1.52 5.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MV Oil Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is currently more expensive than MV Oil Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 1,122,976,744.19% 0% 0% MV Oil Trust 102,416,107.38% 116.5% 116.5%

Analyst Ratings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and MV Oil Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $14, with potential upside of 32.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.3% of MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while MV Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats MV Oil Trust.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.