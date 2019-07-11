Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.53 N/A 1.74 7.14 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.92 N/A 0.20 10.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Analyst Recommendations

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus target price of $15.25, and a 35.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.