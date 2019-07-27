Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|12
|2.58
|N/A
|1.74
|7.14
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.52
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.33% and an $15.25 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|-3.95%
|-7.47%
|1.31%
|2.65%
|18%
|10.53%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.89%
|5.61%
|1.99%
|-11.3%
|-15.29%
|3.67%
For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation was more bullish than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
Summary
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
