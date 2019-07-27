Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.58 N/A 1.74 7.14 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.33% and an $15.25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation was more bullish than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.