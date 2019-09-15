Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

We are contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.51 N/A 1.74 6.44 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $14.8, with potential upside of 37.67%. Competitively the consensus price target of Approach Resources Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 127.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Approach Resources Inc. looks more robust than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. 4.7% are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation was less bearish than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.