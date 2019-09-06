Reviewing MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 90.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Semiconductor – Specialized companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 142.00% -7.00% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 2.58 2.71

As a group, Semiconductor – Specialized companies have a potential upside of 49.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 1.38% 4.15% 10.94% 88.89% -1.34% 77.94% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation are 2.3 and 1.7. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s peers have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.56 which is 55.74% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.