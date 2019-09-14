Reviewing MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)’s and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s results

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Specialized. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 9 0.54 N/A -1.32 0.00 CEVA Inc. 27 9.22 N/A 0.01 2525.45

Table 1 demonstrates MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and CEVA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and CEVA Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 142% -7% CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, CEVA Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation are 2.3 and 1.7. Competitively, CEVA Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and CEVA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CEVA Inc.’s potential upside is 6.64% and its consensus target price is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares and 90% of CEVA Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are CEVA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 1.38% 4.15% 10.94% 88.89% -1.34% 77.94% CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76%

For the past year MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation was more bullish than CEVA Inc.

Summary

CEVA Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.