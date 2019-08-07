Reviewing Magna International Inc. (MGA)’s and Its Rivals results

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is a company in the Auto Parts Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magna International Inc. has 72.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 77.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Magna International Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 1.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Magna International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International Inc. 0.00% 24.70% 10.30% Industry Average 5.46% 33.10% 10.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Magna International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International Inc. N/A 50 6.19 Industry Average 1.34B 24.47B 6.05

Magna International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Magna International Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Magna International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.00 2.50

Magna International Inc. currently has an average target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. The peers have a potential upside of 103.86%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Magna International Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magna International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magna International Inc. -0.12% 3.68% -7.89% -4.29% -16.18% 10.94% Industry Average 0.00% 3.23% 0.00% 9.88% 19.06% 26.70%

For the past year Magna International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Magna International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Magna International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.80 and has 1.30 Quick Ratio. Magna International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magna International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Magna International Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magna International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Magna International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magna International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites. In addition, the company offers driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, metal-forming solutions; and body systems, chassis systems, and renewable energy systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.