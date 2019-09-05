Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s results

Both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.45 N/A 0.43 21.18 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.77 N/A 0.48 67.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Synaptics Incorporated. Synaptics Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Synaptics Incorporated’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 6.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 98.6% respectively. About 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.