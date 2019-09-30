Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.32 26.53M 0.43 21.18 Red Violet Inc. 13 0.00 5.83M -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Red Violet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Red Violet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 290,262,582.06% 8.8% 5.7% Red Violet Inc. 44,000,000.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Violet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was less bullish than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Red Violet Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.