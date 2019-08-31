Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s results

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18 My Size Inc. 1 550.21 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and My Size Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and My Size Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and My Size Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors My Size Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.