Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s results

Both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.57 N/A 0.43 21.18 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Linx S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 0% respectively. About 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Linx S.A. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.