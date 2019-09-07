Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.47 N/A 0.43 21.18 Elastic N.V. 85 22.30 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Elastic N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Its rival Elastic N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Elastic N.V. is $105, which is potential 18.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Elastic N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 61.5%. Insiders owned roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.