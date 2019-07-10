Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 17.13%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 146.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 38% respectively. About 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.