Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.1. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.49% and an $16 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 10.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.